Coffee Shop Preps for Presidential Visit with Patriotic Treats

WARRENSBURG - Local businesses geared up for the president's arrival Wednesday throughout Warrensburg.

Business was booming at some local downtown businesses, like at the Old Drum Coffeehouse and Bakery. And some owners are attributing that boost in businesses to the president's visit.

The usual coffee, cappuccino, muffins and other baked goods were served with a patriotic twist. It's a big deal when the president rolls through town. That's why Beth Weigand had her coffee shop decked out in red, white, and blue.

"I thought it was exciting for the president to be here and to have a big event here," Weigand said.

Weigand hoped to lure in the president with some special cookies. She put the presidential seal on several batches and even tweeted at President Obama, just in case he decided to visit the downtown coffee shop.

"The first one took a little practice," said Weigand. "I always think of a design and sketch it out first and draw it on the cookie. I had to simplify a little bit."

But she said it's worth a little extra work.

"I thought the presidential seal could catch someone's eye," sadi Weigand.

The shop opened up about an hour earlier than usual Wednesday and stayed up until 6 p.m. But the next morning at 7:30 it was back to the grind for Weigand and others at the Old Drum Coffeehouse.