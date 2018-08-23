Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model

1 month 2 days 22 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 3:38:16 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in Continuous News
By: Evan Perez, Dana Bash, Gloria Borger and Erica Orden, CNN

(CNN) -- The FBI is in possession of a recording between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen in which the two men prior to the election discuss a payment to a former Playboy model who has alleged an affair with Trump, Rudy Giuliani and a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

Cohen has other recordings of the President in his records that were seized by the FBI, said both a source with knowledge of Cohen's tapes and Giuliani, who described the other recordings as mundane discussions. Another source with knowledge of the tape, however, said the conversation is not as Giuliani described and is not good for the President, though the source would not elaborate.

The recording about the former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, was among the troves of documents and materials seized in the FBI raid of Cohen's hotel, residence and office earlier this year amid a criminal investigation of Cohen by the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York. A transcript of the recording was reviewed by the Trump legal team, which does not believe it poses a legal problem for the President.

The disclosure of the McDougal recording, which was first reported by The New York Times, raises fresh questions about the lengths to which Trump and his confidante would go to suppress allegations of extramarital affairs from becoming public before the election. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has sued Trump over a $130,000 agreement Cohen made to her on Trump's behalf to keep her quiet about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied, along with McDougal's allegations.

McDougal eventually signed a contract with American Media Inc., the company that owns the National Enquirer, which barred her from publicly speaking about the alleged affair before the 2016 election.

On the recording, Cohen and Trump discuss buying the rights to that contract from AMI, according to Giuliani, who described the contract as a "nondisclosure agreement." The discussion, Giuliani said, involved their intention "to reimburse AMI for what they laid out and to do it by check, properly recorded."

Giuliani added that "nothing in that conversation suggests it was a campaign contribution. There's no discussion about harm to the campaign" during the recorded conversation, which took place two months before the presidential election. The discussed payment to AMI ultimately never happened, according to Giuliani.

Campaign-finance law experts say that if a payment is made for the purposes of influencing an election -- for example, to quiet allegations that could harm a candidate -- it can be considered a campaign contribution even if it isn't made from a campaign account. If such payments were made routinely and would have occurred regardless of the existence of any campaign, however, they may not be regarded as in service of an electoral effort.

Giuliani said Trump had no idea he was being recorded during the McDougal discussion, which took place in the then-candidate's office at Trump Tower in September 2016. When informed about the recording, Trump said, "I can't believe Michael would do this to me," a source familiar with the tapes told CNN.

A spokeswoman for the US attorney's office, Cohen and his lawyer declined to comment. McDougal's attorney Peter Stris on Friday tweeted: ".@karenmcdougal98→ When @realDonaldTrump said we were lying, do you think he meant we WEREN'T?" an apparent reference to Trump's claim of having misspoke at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

When asked by CNN if first lady Melania Trump had a comment on the news of the recorded conversation, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, "Mrs. Trump remains focused on her role as a mother and as First Lady of the United States. We will have no further comment on the topic."

Part of the criminal investigation of Cohen by the US attorney's office has examined possible election law violations related to payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump. One focus of the searches in April, CNN has reported, was to seek records on Cohen's payments to Daniels, who has alleged such an encounter, and on an agreement set up between McDougal and AMI, whose chairman and CEO is a close friend of Trump.

Cohen hasn't been charged with any wrongdoing.

Other recordings exist

There are other tapes of Cohen and other "powerful" individuals that the FBI seized beyond the President that could be embarrassing for the people on the tape and for Cohen, according to a source familiar with the tapes. The source said the people are of "significance and consequence."

The source familiar with the Cohen tapes said there was nothing illegal about the discussion, but acknowledged there could be ethical issues about Cohen recording his own client.

Giuilani has known about the tapes for several days, and has reviewed the transcripts, he told CNN.

In recent weeks, documents and other evidence obtained during April's searches has begun to be turned over to the government as a former federal judge, Cohen's lawyers and lawyers representing Trump and the Trump Organization have moved through the process of determining which of the millions of items are subject to attorney-client privilege. The former judge, Barbara Jones, however, so far has found the vast majority of the items reviewed to be not privileged, according to court filings, indicating that very little of what Cohen did in recent years qualified as legal work.

In recent weeks, Cohen's public remarks have raised suspicions that he could be willing to seek a cooperation agreement with the US attorney's office that would require him to provide information federal prosecutors could use against other individuals they are examining. It's not clear, however, whether the US attorney's office would be willing to grant Cohen such an deal.

In an interview with ABC News that was released earlier this month, Cohen said that protecting his family -- as opposed to Trump -- is his priority.

"My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will," Cohen said.

McDougal free to discuss allegations

In August 2016, McDougal signed an agreement with AMI, Us Weekly, Men's Journal and several other publications. She believed at the time the contract was a work agreement that would allow her to be photographed for and write pieces that would run in the companies' publications.

Her attorney for that negotiation was Keith Davidson. She told CNN she later found out Davidson was in contact with Cohen. In a lawsuit, she accused Davidson of "working closely with representatives for Mr. Trump while pretending to advocate on her behalf." Davidson denied the allegations and told CNN that he reached out to Cohen during the final stretch of the 2016 campaign as a "professional courtesy" to let him know that he negotiated the deal with AMI.

McDougal later realized she could face a financial penalty for speaking to the media about her story. In April, she reached a settlement with AMI that allows her to discuss the alleged affair.

Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper in March, McDougal alleged that she and Trump were together "many dozens of times" and answered in the affirmative when asked if they were intimate.

McDougal described the alleged affair from 2006 to 2007 as a consensual, loving relationship, and said she did not know Trump might have seen other women at the time besides his wife -- and that throughout their relationship, he did not use protection.

On Friday, asked if the President still denied McDougal's allegations of an affair, Giuliani said: "I haven't asked him again. I don't know if that's changed, but none of this tape suggests that he did."

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her child has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:24:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
MONITEAU COUNTY – The California Police Department has two open officer positions. Currently there are only a handful of candidates... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it has thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:10 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
FULTON - William Woods University's president and the Major General of the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG) signed into a... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
BOONE COUNTY - A high speed car chase that began in Columbia, ended in a crash off of I-70 Wednesday.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

MU chancellor provides first year progress report
MU chancellor provides first year progress report
COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright addressed the public Wednesday at the MU Student Center a year after he took... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:27:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday. Deputies said... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 60°
2am 60°
3am 60°
4am 60°