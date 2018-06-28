Cold Case Confession

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Sheriff J.B. King said during a news conference Monday that 52-year-old John David Brown told him last summer that, in 1985, he shot 26-year-old Mary Nobles in the head. King says the shooting occurred while Brown was hiding out in the Mark Twain National Forest, where he had been living after escaping from Fordland State Prison in 1984. King didn't discuss Brown's motive or why he decided to confess to the killing. The sheriff says that since the confession, pieces Nobles' skull have been recovered. He says Brown won't face the death penalty but could receive a second life sentence.