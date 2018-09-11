Cold pizza leads to argument, shooting in St. Louis area

By: The Associated Press

JENNINGS (AP) - Police in the St. Louis County town of Jennings are investigating a shooting apparently spurred by cold pizza.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a delivery driver took a pizza to a home early Sunday, but residents complained that the pizza was cold.

Police say a woman attacked the driver with a broom handle. The driver overpowered her and hit her back. The male homeowner then came out with a rifle.

The pizza driver drove away and stopped a short time later to call police. Before officers arrived he saw a car pull up, and he heard a gunshot.

The pizza driver was able to drive away, unharmed.