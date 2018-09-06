Cold Temperatures On Par With Thirty-Year Average

COLUMBIA - The high and low temperatures in Columbia on Friday barely strayed from the thirty-year average, as the climate reached 29 degrees during the middle of the day.

Historically, the average highs and lows for January 20th are 38 and 21 degrees respectively. A year ago, the high reached 24 on this day with a low of 20.

Of course, the cold weather kept some residents off the streets of downtown, even on a Friday night. The brave few that wandered around in the cold found solace in coffee shops in search of hot chocolate, and Rebecca Vogler even headed to Broadway Brewery to meet friends. Although she said she may consider buying ear muffs, the longtime Missouri resident wasn't caught off guard by the weather.

"It's Missouri," Vogler said. "I've been here for, gosh, over 25 years. So I'm kind of used to it by now."

As usual, the weather in mid-Missouri may change drastically this weekend. By Sunday, temperatures are forecasted to reach the 50s.