Cold Weather Delays Mid-Missouri Farmers

COLUMBIA - It may be the first day of spring, but it doesn't feel like it. The cold weather has slowed down Missouri farmers.

Tim Reinbott, Superintendent of Bradford Farm, said even though Southern-Missouri farmers have already started planting crops, Mid-Missouri farmers are still waiting for the soil temperature to increase.

"This time last year we had already been growing corn for over a week, but we haven't even started growing corn yet, and that is the first Spring crop we grow outside," Reinbott said.

Bradford Farm has resorted to growing plants like peppers, tomatoes, and onions in the green house until the soil gets warmer. Reinbott said gardeners don't need a green house to start planting these vegetables.

"This is something anybody can do in their own home," Reinbott said. "Just put tomatoes by the window until it gets warm enough to grow them outside."

Reinbott said he is still not concerned about the cold weather, and that farmers and gardeners in Mid-Missouri just need to be patient for a week or two. Also, Reinbott said the cold weather is much better than the dry, warm weather from last year.

"We just heard today that we are officially out of the drought, so we were all very excited about that," Reinbott said.

The farmers at Bradford are even more excited about getting to start planting the crops once the warmer spring weather finally arrives.