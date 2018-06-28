Cold Weather Doesn't Keep Away Dangerous Fire

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department is asking residents of the Jefferson City area to pay special attention to fire hydrants during their snow removal efforts. Firefighters remind those in the area that it's important to keep hydrants free from obstruction of snow.

As residents blade, shovel, or push snow off driveways and sidewalks, they are asked to take time to clear away the snow from around fire hydrants.

House fires are an all to common problem, and even severe cold weather doesn't prevent some of the threats of flames. During a fire, seconds count. The extra minute removing snow from around fire hydrants may save a home. Residents are also reminded to clear snow from house numbers and keep them readily visible.