Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays

19 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 5:52:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News
By: Channing Phillips, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

COLUMBIA - Cold weather that moved in overnight has caused some wet roads to become icy, prompting a number of schools to either cancel classes or delay their starting times.

Authorities have reported at least one slide-off crash in Columbia, on Mexico Gravel Road near Vandiver Drive.

Please use caution if you have to drive this morning, and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

To stay up to date with local schools closings and cancellations visit our website, https://www.komu.com/pages/closings.

