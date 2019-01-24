Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays

COLUMBIA - Cold weather that moved in overnight has caused some wet roads to become icy, prompting a number of schools to either cancel classes or delay their starting times.

Authorities have reported at least one slide-off crash in Columbia, on Mexico Gravel Road near Vandiver Drive.

Please use caution if you have to drive this morning, and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

To stay up to date with local schools closings and cancellations visit our website, https://www.komu.com/pages/closings.