Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills

COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and went into effect on Friday.

The rule remains in effect until March 31, 2020 and for those eligible of the rule's assistance, it means a utility company can't shut off a customer's heat when temperatures start to drop during the fall and into the winter.

"At any time if it's going to be below 32 degrees [Fahrenheit] in a 24-hour period, utility companies cannot turn a family off," Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) Program Officer Colita Harvey said.

A Cold Weather Rule guide produced by the Missouri Public Service Commission says the rule "applies to any residential natural gas or electric service that is necessary to the proper function and operation of heating equipment."

But not every utility company in Missouri is under the rule's jurisdiction.

According to the guide, "electric or natural gas service provided by municipalities, electric cooperative, and propane delivered by truck" are not subject to the rule.

Luckily for mid-Missourians, Ameren Missouri, according to Harvey, is one of the biggest utility suppliers for mid-Missouri and abides by the Cold Weather Rules.

"Ameren is one of our biggest companies," Harvey said. "We service eight counties and with a couple of the counties Ameren is either the electric or electric and gas service."

The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to contact a customer before disconnecting their service.

That contact can be attempted through mail 10-days before disconnection, a written notice, door hanger or by phone.

Harvey says other programs offered by CMCA, like its Weatherization Program, can help lower the cost of utility bills.

"If anyone has any broken windows, they will fix that [and] add insulation to the home if it's needed," Harvey said. "And make any small repairs to try to make the home energy efficient."

CMCA has been assisting mid-Missourians since 1965.

Columbia resident S. Smith, who identified herself by her first initial, says without CMCA's assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) she would not have been able to care for her aging mother especially when her mother needed the most attention.

"My mother lived with me for 19 and a half years," Smith said. "There's times I couldn't work even up until her last point of life where I couldn't obtain a job."

"This program helps out not just single individuals," she continued. "Were talking about families that have children, we're talking about families that are taking care of elders. We have to be respectful of this program so I really do appreciate what they do in our community."

Mid-Missouri resident, Nadirah, who would only give KOMU her first name, says CMCA's assistance with paying her utility bills helps her have time to take care of her family.

"This is saving time for me to take care of my kids," Nadirah said. "I don't have to have a second job and never be at home."

You can find out more about the ways CMCA assists mid-Missourians on its website.