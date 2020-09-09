Cole and Callaway counties prepare for mail-in and absentee ballots

By: Zoë Goss, KOMU 8 Reporter
FULTON- COVID-19 has caused an increase of requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for the upcoming presidential election.

Ronda Miller, Callaway County Clerk, said the county is already receiving multiple requests.

“Currently we have over a thousand absentee and mail-in requests, so we will be sending those probably within the next couple of days," Miller said.

Steve Korsmeyer, Cole County Clerk, said he has seen the same increases.

“We have over 1,500 absentee and mail-in requests so far in Cole County and expect more,” Korsmeyer said.

With the increase of mail-in ballots, there are certain things people tend to fill out incorrectly, causing their ballot to be disqualified.

One of these issues is proper signatures on the ballot.

“You have to make sure they are signed everywhere a signature is called for," Korsmeyer said.

When applying for a mail-in or absentee ballot, make sure your address is correct to avoid mailing issues.

Korsmeyer said the most important factor for mailing in your ballot is making sure you vote early and on time.

“You have to make sure you process your ballot immediately and don’t leave it sitting at home. It takes a couple weeks to process each one when we receive it, so it is important to send them in on time," Korsmeyer said.

Missouri law requires that mail-in ballot requests that are sent by mail must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Absentee voting begins six weeks before the election, Sept. 21.

For more information and details on voting, visit the Missouri's voting center website.

