Cole Co. Child Endangerment Hearing Gets Pushed Back

JEFFERSON CITY - The attorney for Shelley Richter asked for a postponement of her child endangerment hearing Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged Richter with child endangerment after allegedly shaking a 7-month-old infant in 2010 at her daycare center.

KOMU 8 News originally reported she was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Richter faces a seven year prison sentence. Her case has been delayed three times.