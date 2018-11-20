Cole Co. Deputies Arrest Man for Leaving the Scene

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning for leaving the scene of an accident on Monday afternoon.

Cole County Sheriff Greg White said his deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Route 179 and Hilsenbeck Road. The Region West Fire Protection District also responded, but it said the subject ran into the woods when firefighters arrived.

Deputies said they discovered the vehicle belonged to Jasper Richmond, who had several warrants, including a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident in Cooper County.

White said around 7 p.m., officials ended the search but some stayed in the area.

White said the department received a call around 4 a.m. Tuesday, indicating a subject was trying to wave down people in the area. White said deputies learned a black Grand Am picked up the subject and drove toward Jefferson City.

Cole County deputies and the Jefferson City Police stopped the vehicle at Edgewood Drive and Frog Hollow Road and took Richmond into custody.

White said Richmond was booked and processed for two warrants in Camden County, distribution of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident. White also said Richmond is awaiting charges from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the incident in Cooper County.