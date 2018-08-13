Cole County Accident Kills Three in St. Thomas

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department confirmed three fatalities Thursday evening after a tractor-trailer and a vehicle collided.

The accident occurred on Route B south of the Osage River in St. Thomas.

"The car was completely in the other lane. It couldn't have been any more in the center of the tractor trailer's lane. The impact points are very clear. Why they were over there, we don't know," said Tim Tinnin of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The identifications of the three in the car have not been released.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department said the driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, but the driver and two passengers in the vehicle did not survive the accident.