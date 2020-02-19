Cole County bomb threat cleared

1 day 4 hours 37 minutes ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:06:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News
By: Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - A bomb threat to the Cole County courthouse Tuesday morning caused both the courthouse and annex to be evacuated, County Commissioner Sam Bushman said.

He said the threat seemed credible, so he chose to be cautious and evacuated the courthouse and annex for over an hour.

Bushman said Capitol Police dogs searched both buildings and did not find anything.

Bushman told KOMU 8 the source of the bomb threat is unknown.

More News

Grid
List

BREAKING: Husband of missing Columbia woman charged with first-degree murder
BREAKING: Husband of missing Columbia woman charged with first-degree murder
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge, the husband of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, has been charged with first-degree murder.... More >>
38 minutes ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:05:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Landmark to Simmons: ATM causing problems for Ashland Residents
Landmark to Simmons: ATM causing problems for Ashland Residents
ASHLAND - After the Landmark Bank and Simmons First National merger on February 18, residents in Ashland are seeing some... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:16:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Defense asks for 15-year sentence for Columbia man who supported ISIS
Defense asks for 15-year sentence for Columbia man who supported ISIS
COLUMBIA - A public defender representing a Columbia man who plotted a terrorist attack has asked for a 15-year sentence.... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 2:43:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Resolution on transgender students in athletics drives people to Capitol
Resolution on transgender students in athletics drives people to Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY – People from all around Missouri and lawmakers packed into a hearing room in the Missouri Capitol Wednesday... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 2:22:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

House Elections Committee considering changes to initiative petition process
House Elections Committee considering changes to initiative petition process
JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers on the House Elections and Elected Officials committee heard testimony on a bill that could... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

One of seven suspects sentenced for 2018 Columbia homicide
One of seven suspects sentenced for 2018 Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - A Fulton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 Columbia homicide. 30-year-old... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 12:23:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Partnership aims to equip Missourians with employment skills
Partnership aims to equip Missourians with employment skills
FULTON - The State Technical College of Missouri is partnering with the Callaway Chamber of Commerce to provide the MoAMP... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:55:00 AM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Schmitt announces run to keep state attorney general seat
Schmitt announces run to keep state attorney general seat
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his candidacy to keep the seat Wednesday. Schmitt was appointed... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:13:00 AM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Equine therapy for a healthy mind and heart
Equine therapy for a healthy mind and heart
Loxahatchee, FL – According to the national institute of mental health, nearly one in five people in the United States... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:20:00 AM CST February 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:53:16 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday
Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - One Missouri advocacy group will show up in numbers to support its cause on Wednesday. Decoding... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman, Dimetrius Woods, are employing last ditch efforts to keep him out of prison. ... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:00:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:56:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Boone County firemen save deer from pond
Boone County firemen save deer from pond
BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake Chapperal, north of Hallsville, by The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones issued a statement on Tuesday about police transparency, following the release of a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:06:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge
Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - One lane of U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City will be closed on Feb. 20. Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:59:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Moms Demand Action hold advocacy day at Missouri Capitol
Moms Demand Action hold advocacy day at Missouri Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of Moms Demand Action members flooded the Missouri Capitol today wearing red in support of legislation... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:48:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts
Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Traver's Jr., the man recently arrested for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:39:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 37°
7pm 35°
8pm 34°
9pm 33°