Cole County bomb threat cleared

JEFFERSON CITY - A bomb threat to the Cole County courthouse Tuesday morning caused both the courthouse and annex to be evacuated, County Commissioner Sam Bushman said.

He said the threat seemed credible, so he chose to be cautious and evacuated the courthouse and annex for over an hour.

Bushman said Capitol Police dogs searched both buildings and did not find anything.

Bushman told KOMU 8 the source of the bomb threat is unknown.