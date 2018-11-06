Cole County Boy Remembered

It's been three days since the St. Martins community lost what it calls a "happy go-lucky little boy." Kyle's family is receiving family and friends Tuesday night as proof of community solidarity.

It's also been three days since the same community learned the boy's father was being held responsible for his death.

"For Josh, Becky, Doug, and their families, that they may receive the strength they need to continue on. We pray to the lord," Reverend Ed Schmidt said during a prayer.

Rev. Schmidt looked forward to a celebration of Kyle Lueckenotte's life.

"I never heard Kyle downing himself. I never heard Kyle saying 'I can't do something'. You'd ask him and he'd try. And so he was an enthusiastic kid. He was a kid that wanted to try and do good," he said.

Schmidt is in his fifteenth year at St. Martin's church. In that time, he said he's found prayer is the best solution for any tragedy -- not only for those harmed, but those that caused harm.

"When we prayed at church, we prayed for the whole family and that included Doug, that did not exclude him in any way shape or form," said Schmidt.

Schmidt said Doug Lueckenotte was wrong for what he did, but he also said Doug was a good father for years.

"I know that his kids loved him," Schmidt said. "I mean there's picture proof of their lives that there's a great deal of love in that family too."

Reverend Schmidt also said he received a lot of love from the entire St. Martins community and the state.

Tuesday's night's wake for Kyle Lueckenotte was open to the entire community.