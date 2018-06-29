Cole County Bridge On Route D to Close Monday Morning

LOHMAN - A bridge on Route D over Logan Creek will close Monday at 6 a.m. for about 35 days, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge, which is located next to the U.S. Post Office in Lohman, was supposed to close on July 9. However, MODOT said "contractor equipment problems" forced a week-long delay.

Last week, KOMU 8 News reported a similar bridge closing in Portland, Mo., which one resident said would force him to make a 20-mile detour for the next month and a half. These projects are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Improvement Program, which aims to repair bridges across the state. MODOT said it has renovated more than 740 of the 802 bridges in the program already.