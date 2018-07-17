Cole County car chase ends in Columbia with two arrests

Denver Newland.

COLE COUNTY - A car chase which started in Cole County on Tuesday ended in Columbia with two arrests.

Officials responded to a shots fired call in the area of Charm Ridge Drive and Charm Villa Drive shortly after 3 a.m. The caller reported seeing someone in a light colored car shooting at a darker colored car. Both vehicles drove away.

A Cole County deputy saw a light-colored car matching the description on Business 50 a short time later. The car had Iowa license plates that didn't match the vehicle. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop, and a chase started.

The car turned north onto Route T, then went off the roadway when the driver tried to get onto Highway 179 and lost control. The driver corrected the car and continued through Cooper County, across I-70 to Columbia and south on Highway 63 toward Jefferson City.

The chase finally ended on Highway 63 near Broadway in Columbia where two people were arrested. Authorities found two weapons in the car, including a handgun and a shotgun.

Deputies identified the driver as Denver Newland, 18, who had five active warrants. The female passenger had one $1,000 warrant from Cole County.

Both were taken to the University of Missouri hospital after complaining about neck injuries. The female was admitted to the hospital and released on a promise to appear for future court dates, while Newland was declared to be fit for confinement and was transported back to Cole County Jail.

Newland is currently being held on bond for his previous five warrants along with new charges of driving while revoked, careless & imprudent driving, illegal possession of a firearm, failure to register vehicle, resisting arrest and speeding.