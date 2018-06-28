Cole County Commissioner candidates speak on issues

JEFFERSON CITY — Candidates running for the Cole County Eastern District Commissioner and Cole County public administrator will appear at a candidate forum Tuesday night.

Jeff Hoelscher and Ed Willams will answer questions from the people and discuss their policies and what they want to accomplish if elected into office.

Ed Williams believes the people of Cole county do not have a representative on the commission.

"The commissioners support anything the chamber of commerce wants no matter the cost," Williams said.

He wants to, "return the commission to control of the people, not the special interests. We are in Jefferson City ruled by special interests, not the people who should be running it."

If elected Williams wants to be a voice for the people. He wants to limit taxes on school supplies and wants all of Cole County to participate in the Missouri sales tax holiday.

Williams said if elected he would take a cost cut in income and only ask for a $12,000 salary.

You can cast your ballot on Nov. 8.