Cole County continues mass gatherings

10 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News
By: Joey Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City continues to host large social events, like the summer concert series called Thursday Night Live.

Cole County had a total of 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases while Boone County has 821 as of Thursday evening. The difference in case number is one of the reasons that Cole County has more relaxed mass gathering restrictions. 

"With any of the large events or mass gatherings, we have just educated on those topics to say that we want to make sure that maybe a different thing in years past, having handwashing stations or hand sanitizer available," Cole County communicable disease coordinator Chezney Schulte said.

The first Thursday Night Live event took place Jun. 18, two days after the statewide COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The second of four concert events is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City. 

Cole County currently has no mask ordinance in place since the statewide restrictions were lifted. 

Boone County has over twice the population of Cole County.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we've had significant increases," Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services assistant director Scott Clardy said. "We've had positivity rates of over around 16 percent or so."

Boone County's current public health order limits mass gatherings of over 100 people. Clardy says that mass gatherings like Thursday Night Live aren't safe for Boone County in light of the spike in cases.

"That would not work in Boone County at this particular time," Clardy said. "We need something more. We need a mask ordinance to try to get the bigger spread under control that we're seeing in Boone County than what they're seeing in Cole County."

 Shulte says the population density of both counties play a large role.

"I think naturally whenever people have more space to spread out, whether it's their living situations or just the day-to-day work environment," Schulte said. "I think that that will likely decrease the risk of spread."

77% of the positive COVID-19 cases in Cole County can be traced back to travel and/or contact to a known case, according to a statement from the Cole County Health Department. 

Schulte says that Cole County's lower numbers can also be attributed to a faster turnaround on contact tracing people who have come into contact with the virus.

"We've been very lucky that whenever we get a positive case, we're pretty well able to complete that contact investigation within one day," Schulte said. "Some other counties that are having big increases in their numbers that are not able to keep up with that and might take a few days for that notification to happen."

Schulte said the department will continue to monitor gatherings in the county. 

"If we were noticing that there was one specific event in Cole County that was of concern, or one specific activity where our cases were originally in, then we'd have to address that as a public health concern," Schulte said.

