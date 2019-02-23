Cole County court issues subpoena for former Gov. Eric Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County Circuit Court issued a subpoena Thursday for former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The subpoena was issued in relation to attorney Elad Gross' case against Gov. Mike Parson for violating Missouri's Sunshine Law. In a news release, Gross said this was also in connection with "concealing communications between the Office of the Governor and 27 groups and individuals involved in a Missouri dark money scheme."

Sen. Josh Hawley was subpoenaed for the same case Feb. 11 in connection with a potential violation of the state’s public records law during his time as attorney general.

Gross said several of the individuals involved in the scheme were major supporters of Hawley's last campaign.