Cole County creates COVID-19 assistance helpline

JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri created a helpline for Cole County residents to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance helpline was started to help people with grocery delivery, pharmaceutical delivery and other direct services, according to a news release.

“Hopefully this can help our citizens in Jefferson City and Cole County who can’t get out to pick up groceries, prescriptions, and other necessities," Presiding Cole County Commissioner Sam Bushman said.

Upon dialing, a resident of Cole County will speak with a representative from the City of Jefferson to request the service needed. The representative will complete a service request form and send the request to the appropriate health and human service agency, faith-based organization or church to fill the need.

When the representative confirms the need will be met by that particular organization, a volunteer of that organization will complete the requested need.

"The goal of the program will be to provide services as quickly as possible, while honoring Federal, State and local government’s request to minimize human contact and achieve social distancing," according to the release.

The hotline was modeled after some other hotlines in Missouri.

Camden County Community Assistance Hotline: (573)-346-6145

Miller County Community Assistance Hotline: (573)-692-0426

Morgan County Community Assistance Hotline: (573)-378-0623

Residents can reach the Cole County COVID Assistance Helpline at (573)-634-6999. It is open from 8:30-4:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday.