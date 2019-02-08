UPDATED: Authorities identify suspect in deadly Cole County shooting

COLE COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a Friday shooting left one person dead and another injured.

According to a news release from the Cole County Sheriff's Department, a Jefferson City Police officer tried to pull over Austin Corrigan Friday, but he drove away. Corrigan then crashed his car and ran away, but law enforcement caught, arrested and booked him, the release said.

Earlier Friday morning, a woman called 911 and said she and her husband had been shot. The Sheriff's Department announced Clifton Withers died on the scene. His wife, who was also shot, has not yet been publicly identified. She was treated at University Hospital and released.