Cole County Deputies Beefing Up Enforcement in Russellville

"I don't think that Russellville has a lot of major crime but, like I said, we do have childhood pranks and what not, like squealing of the tires," said local business owner Dana Frisby.

The new contract ensures the town will have help from the county if crime creeps up.

"What it does is, it allows Cole County deputies to enforce municipal ordinances," explained Sheriff Greg White.

The addition will improve what some residents call a good police presence.

"After we opened up our restaurant on C, we heard some gunshots," Frisby recalled, "and we called 911 and, within 15 minutes, the sheriff's department was there."

Starting June 1, Russellville will have to pay deputies for any overtime they work there.

"If we have a deputy that's enforcing a local ordinance, and say he effects an arrest, or she effects an arrest, and it's a half an hour before their quitting time, it's not going to be enough time to do the incarceration, the booking and the follow-up report," White explained.

The town also will pay deputies for follow-up duties, like court appearances, and the contract lets Russellville ask for law enforcement at special events.

But, the contract can provide income for Russellville, too. For example, the town gets some of the payment if the local court handles a speeding ticket.