Cole County deputies make arrests after investigation into stolen items

COLE COUNTY - Authorities arrested two adults and detained two juveniles as part of an investigation into thefts from unlocked vehicles.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office said it recovered "numerous items" that are believed to be stolen.

Deputies said they made contact with the suspects at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Dalton Drive in Jefferson City.

The sheriff's office said it received several phone calls Thursday from residents in the southeast portion of the county who reported thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Deputies said they will work with the Jefferson City Police Department to return the items to their owners.