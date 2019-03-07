Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County deputies helped save the life of a woman Tuesday after she showed signs of an opiate overdose.
Deputies responded to a home on Highway 50 shortly after 10 p.m., where they found the 22-year-old woman not breathing and turning blue. They gave the woman a dose of nalaxone, or Narcan, a drug used to counter the effects of an opiate overdose. Deputies said the woman started to breathe and became alert after getting the medicine.
The woman was transported to Capital Region Medical Center for evaluation.
