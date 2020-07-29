Cole County fair goes on with new precautions from health department

JEFFERSON CITY – The 70th Annual Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair is going on this week from July 27 to August 1 - with some new precautions.

The fair board decided not to cancel the fair after meeting with the Cole County Health Department, the fair's chapter president, Chelsea Hite, said.

“We came together and we made a decision to move forward and have the fair," Hite said. "People are itching to get out, to get back to normalcy, and we wanted to go ahead and put this on for the community because our organization is giving back to the community."

Hite said the decision was so people can have the chance to get out in the community.

The requirements given by the Cole County Health Department were to remind people of social distancing while attending the fair. It also required the fair to provide plenty of hand washing and sanitizing stations, according to Hite.

Masks will not be required at the fair.

People will be placed six feet apart on carnival rides and tables will also be six feet apart.

Emily Franklin is a vendor at the fair this year.

“This is a great time for families to just come out and enjoy the fresh air, see their friends and family, from a distance, and it’s just a great time to see all these vendors that have waited this long to see everybody," Franklin said.

According to the fair's Facebook page, its mission is to “provide the young people of the community a chance to enrich their lives with leadership training through community service and project planning.”

The fair offers exhibits, carnival rides, entertainment, contests and daily events throughout the week.

The Cole County Health Department is reminding people attending to take precautions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The fair takes place at the Jefferson City Jaycees Fairgrounds and will go on through Saturday.