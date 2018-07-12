Cole County Fair works on a volunteer basis

JEFFERSON CITY - The 66th annual Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair operates strictly on a volunteer basis.

The fair board and everyone who helps put together the fair volunteers their free time.

Chairman Erin Wiseman is a lawyer most days, but Monday night she will be speaking in the opening ceremony.

"There is no city, no county money that is put into this other than blood, sweat, tears and a lot of fun," Wiseman said.

Chairman Devin Harris said that it takes a full year to plan the Cole County fair.

"We first take care of our stage, the carnival and arena events. And then it is all the little stuff that gets you every time," Harris said.

Administrative Assistant Adrian Branch said she started volunteering for the fair because it was one of her favorite memories of summer as a kid.

"I really wanted to be involved, I love the Jaycees and they do a lot for the community, so I wanted to be involved in such a great thing," Branch said.

A lot of the money goes towards maintaining the fair grounds. However, the fair will also give money to Wonderland Camp. It is a camp for special needs children based in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The fair also raises money for "Access Day", which is where members of the Jefferson City Jaycees get to accompany special needs children to the state fair.

Admissions to the fair for Monday night will be $2 and rides will be $1.

Tuesday-Thursday will be armband night, which is $15 for an armband and unlimited rides.

To get into the fairgrounds Tuesday-Saturday will be $10 for ages 10 and up.