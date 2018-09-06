Cole County Family Feud Leads to Shooting

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff Deputies responded to a family feud on Collier Court three times on Thursday. A neighbor said the feuding families live across from each other, and they often get into arguments.

A Cole County deputy said they first responded this morning after receiving calls about an argument. Deputies responded again in the afternoon after a report of shots fired.

According to a press release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office, when deputies responded they were told a victim took himself to St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Deputies said the subjects were arguing over a girl. The shooter was taken into custody for first degree assault and armed criminal action.

After the shooting, deputies said another man got in a car to leave, and a female tried to stop him. He sped off, dragging the female behind him. He's in custody for second degree assault.

Deputies were called back to the residence Thursday evening after reports of more fighting among family members. A neighbor said she heard yelling and screaming about someone's son. That neighbor said she no longer feels safe in the neighborhood, and plans to move out.