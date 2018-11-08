Cole County Father Accused of Killing Son Undergoes Mental Exam

ST. MARTINS - A Cole County man is being held on $500,000 dollars bond in the fatal shooting of his nine-year-old son. Thirty-nine-year-old Douglas Lueckenotte of rural St. Martins is charged with first-degree murder and assault. The Cole County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to Lueckenotte's house on Saturday and found the boy shot twice. Lueckenotte's 16-year-old son witnessed the shooting, and told police he took the gun from his father. Lueckenotte is being held at the Fulton State Hospital, where he's undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.