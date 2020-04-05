Cole County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health Department announced on Friday the first death of a Cole County resident due to COVID-19, according to a press release.
The department was notified of the death at 1:41 p.m. Friday, April 3.
To date, there have been 27 cases of COVID-19 in Cole County, with nine recovered, according to the release.
