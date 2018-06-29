Cole County judge dismisses Sunshine lawsuit

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A judge has dismissed an advocacy group's lawsuit challenging restrictions on filming Missouri Senate committee meetings.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Tuesday dismissed the petition brought by Progress Missouri, which claimed decisions by Senate committee chairmen to prohibit filming by the group violates the state's Sunshine Law. The group also said the prohibition infringes on its freedom of speech and association.

Beetem said the Missouri Constitution gives the Senate authority to determine rules of its own proceedings. The judge also says a state legislature's authority to establish rules for its proceedings isn't subject to judicial review and that there's no constitutional right to record open public meetings.

Sean Soendker Nicholson, executive director of Progress Missouri, says he's disappointed with the decision but vows to "continue this fight."