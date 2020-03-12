Cole County Judge Intends to Seek Re-Election

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, January 27 2014 Jan 27, 2014 Monday, January 27, 2014 10:30:00 AM CST January 27, 2014 in News
By: Devon Fasbinder, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLE COUNTY - A Cole County judge announced her intention to seek re-election for a fourth term.

Judge Pat Joyce is the presiding circuit judge for the 19th Judicial District. She was elected circuit judge in 2002, associate circuit judge in 2002 and associate circuit judge in 1998 and 1994.

"After 30 years of service to Cole County, first as a prosecutor and now as presiding judge, I have provided the dedication, service, leadership and vision that the citizens of Cole County expect and deserve," Judge Joyce said. "I look forward to continuing to serve Cole County and to insure fair and equal access to justice."

For the past six years, Judge Joyce served as the presiding judge of the 19th Judicial District. She also serves on several Supreme Court committees including the Chief Justice Advisory Committee, the Circuit Court Budget Committee, the Access to Justice Committee, the Judge Transfer Committee and the Court Records Committee.

More News

Grid
List

Mental health checkups might soon become part of your physical
Mental health checkups might soon become part of your physical
More clinics are now integrating mental health checkups into your regular physicals. Doctor Armeet Singh has been a pediatrician... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT March 12, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Kansas City bans all public events with more than 1K people
Kansas City bans all public events with more than 1K people
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is banning all public events with more than 1,000 attendees as cancellations mounted... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT March 12, 2020 in News

SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:07:46 AM CDT March 12, 2020 in News

Jefferson City woman hospitalized with gunshot wound
Jefferson City woman hospitalized with gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman is in a Columbia hospital after she was shot in the back, police said Thursday.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:59:12 AM CDT March 12, 2020 in News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian hospital with new virus
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian hospital with new virus
SYDNEY (AP) — Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are currently isolated, but in stable condition, in an Australian... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:06:00 AM CDT March 12, 2020 in News

Missouri issues first eWic cards
Missouri issues first eWic cards
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has issued its electronic version, eWIC... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:10:00 AM CDT March 12, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Boone County postpones youth violence conference
UPDATE: Boone County postpones youth violence conference
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Children’s Services Board announced it will postpone Thursday's youth violence conference, citing concerns about the... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT March 12, 2020 in News

Missouri Senate cancels session next week
Missouri Senate cancels session next week
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Senate won't meet next week due to COVID-19 concerns, Floor Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia,... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced today only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be allowed to attend... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, answers viewer's questions regarding the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, came into the KOMU 8... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students
Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced Wednesday they're extending their Spring Break another week due to coronavirus concerns. LU... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:06:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group
Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group
JEFFERSON CITY - 48 sheriffs from across Missouri came together in Jefferson City to announce the formation of their new... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:05:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office. The bill, filed... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 60°
3pm 61°
4pm 61°
5pm 60°