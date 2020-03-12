Cole County Judge Intends to Seek Re-Election

COLE COUNTY - A Cole County judge announced her intention to seek re-election for a fourth term.

Judge Pat Joyce is the presiding circuit judge for the 19th Judicial District. She was elected circuit judge in 2002, associate circuit judge in 2002 and associate circuit judge in 1998 and 1994.

"After 30 years of service to Cole County, first as a prosecutor and now as presiding judge, I have provided the dedication, service, leadership and vision that the citizens of Cole County expect and deserve," Judge Joyce said. "I look forward to continuing to serve Cole County and to insure fair and equal access to justice."

For the past six years, Judge Joyce served as the presiding judge of the 19th Judicial District. She also serves on several Supreme Court committees including the Chief Justice Advisory Committee, the Circuit Court Budget Committee, the Access to Justice Committee, the Judge Transfer Committee and the Court Records Committee.