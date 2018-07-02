Cole County Judge Rules Law Unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A judge today rules that a Missouri law barring people convicted of a federal felony or misdemeanor from running for office is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan ruled in favor of Henry Rizzo, a member of the Jackson County legislature who challenged the law. Rizzo is a Kansas City Democrat who seeks re-election to his seat. He would be barred from running by the new state law. Rizzo was found guilty in 1991 of providing a false statement to a financial institution, a federal misdemeanor. Callahan says the law violates the U-S and state constitutions' equal protection clauses. He finds there's no rational basis for limiting public office based on federal convictions but not state ones.