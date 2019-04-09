Cole County man arrested for making and exploding bombs

COLE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly made and exploded bombs at his home.

According to a news release from the Cole County Sheriff's Department, just after 8 a.m., deputies went to the 800 block of AC Exit for a report of someone making and exploding bombs. When deputies arrived, the victim told them the suspect blew up some kind of device outside of the home.

Deputies walked around the mobile home to investigate and eventually found an unexploded device wedged between a phone service outlet and the underpinning of the home. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and detonated the device.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Danny Smith and booked him to the Cole County Jail for four felonies: two assault charges, one count of unlawful manufacture and use of a dangerous weapon, and a felony and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Smith posted a bond of $21,000 and was released.