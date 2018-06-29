Cole County man charged in residential shooting

COLE COUNTY - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a man in connection with Thursday's shooting at a Cole County home.

Richard Beekman of Cole County faces charges for unlawful possession of a weapon and leaving the scene of a shooting.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Cole County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of an argument at a home on South Brooks Street. While deputies searched at the scene, a man was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. Billy McGinnis told deputies Beekman shot him during an argument in Beekman's driveway.

McGinnis sustained a gunshot wound on his right wrist and abdomen. He told deputies he put his hands up and turned around to walk away just before Beekman shot him. The witness who drove McGinnis to the hospital supported those claims.

The other people involved in the shooting including Beekman fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Office, deputies contacted Beekman via cell phone and asked him to return to his home. Cole County Sheriff's deputies took Beekman and two others into custody upon their return.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Beekman gave no reason for leaving his residence and did not tell deputies that he shot McGinnis. He later admitted to shooting McGinnis and said McGinnis approached him in a threatening manner.

Deputies recovered a 9mm shell casing and a pool of blood on the driveway. Deputies searched the residence and recovered a gun matching that description. Deputies also said Beekman claimed he used the 9mm gun that he remembered seeing under the seat of a witness' car.

Cole County Sherrif's deputies said that gun is still missing. Beekman told them he didn't own any guns.