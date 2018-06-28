Cole County man dies in car accident, not wearing seatbelt

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County man died in a car accident early Tuesday morning not wearing his seatbelt.

Jefferson City Police and Cole County EMS arrived to the 1900 block of Missouri Blvd around 1 a.m. Brad Roark, 36, was found nonresponsive in his pickup truck. He was later pronounced dead.

According to JCPD, Roark's vehicle was traveling westbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. The tree caused significant damage to the driver's side door of the truck.

Members of the Police Traffic Unit are investigating possible causes of the accident.