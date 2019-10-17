Cole County man dies in tractor crash

COLE COUNTY - A St. Thomas man is dead after a tractor crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 83-year-old Robert Luebbering was driving a 1967 John Deere 3020 at the time of the incident.

The report said Luebbering was travelling down a driveway in the 1300 block of Lower Bottom Road in St. Thomas when he began to veer off the drive and overcorrected twice before striking a tree and overturning.

Luebbering was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:28 p.m.