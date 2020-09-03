Cole County man indicted on 13 counts of violent crime

COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man currently in prison has been indicted on 13 counts of violent crimes from before his incarceration.

According to records from the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney, Francis H. Kempker has been indicted on 13 counts of rape, sodomy, kidnapping, assault and armed criminal action with four different victims in 2016.

According to the records, the Prosecuting Attorney believes there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

Kempker is currently incarcerated at Moberly Correctional Center for drug charges from 2017, according to court records.

Anyone with information should call the Cole County Sheriff's Department at 573-634-9160 or Crimestoppers at 573-659-8477.