Cole County Mobilizes to Spay Pets

"We got a couple of puppies, there's around 15-18 right now," said Karen Jennings, Jefferson City shelter director.

There are only a limited number of homes available for abandoned or unwanted pets. So, the sheriff's department and the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine are working together to try to control the pet population.

"We take third- and fourth-year veterinary students who have been in surgery classes," explained Dr. Richard Meadows. "We take them on the road and do spays and neuters, so that they can get more practice, and so it's their education."

But, vet-med students need indoor space for those procedures. That's where the sheriff's former mobile command post could make a difference.

"There's been some conversation with Dr. Meadows, with the Veterinary School of Medicine at Mizzou, about their potential use of the vehicle for hauling and also for neutering and spaying," said Cole County Sheriff Greg White.

The sheriff has already put new tires on the van. But, Meadows said, the vehicle needs more of an overhaul before it's ready to roll again.

"One of my students suggested, perhaps, a show called 'Trick My Truck' could help us out with this," said Meadows.

The Cole County Commission still has to vote on the proposed donation. So, it may be at least a year before the converted van hits the road.