Cole County Opens New Jail

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County commissioners and Sheriff Greg White held a grand opening of the new sheriff's office and jail Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

After the ceremony, visitors received a 45 minute tour of the state of the art facility. The new jail is an upgrade from the 90-year-old jail that currently houses inmates. The facility has bulletproof rooms and can hold up to 180 inmates.

Visitors can spend the night in the new jail cells Friday and Saturday for a fee of $30. They will receive dinner and breakfast.