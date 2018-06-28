Cole County Relay For Life team fundraises for main event in June

JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County Relay For Life is just around the corner and the SSM Health Cancer Center is working to bring in donations. The team held a barbecue Saturday to benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

Mary Finkenbinder, chair of the SSM Health Center at JCMG Relay for Life team, said the team's goal this year is $15,000 after raising more than $10,000 for last year's relay.

Finkenbinder said the team is hosting a basketball game Tuesday night between the JCMG and St. Mary's doctors against the clinical staff at Helias High School.

She said the cause holds a special place in her heart.

"I'm a two-time cancer survivor and I've been one for 28 years and this is my 25th relay," Finkenbinder said.

She said her involvement in the organization has allowed her to meet other cancer survivors as well as help people going through the same thing she went through.

"Sharing my stories with them is always very important to me," Finkenbinder said.

She said there are about 80 teams currently and it is not too late for people who may want to get involved in the organization.

"Teams are forming up until June 3," she said.

The Cole County Relay For Life will take place Friday, June 3 at the Jefferson City Jaycees Fairgrounds. The theme this year will be "Gaming For A Cure."

"We're definitely gaming for a cure because we take life very seriously," Finkenbinder said.