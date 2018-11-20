Cole County Resident Accused of Placing Neighbors in Harm

COLE COUNTY - A Cole County resident's open sewage drains are running into local streets. This problem has been occuring for over a year. In rural areas, it is required to have a septic tank or a lagoon for sewage, but according to the Presiding Commissioner of Cole County, this property violates regulations and could potentially harm the neighbors.

"Raw sewage has a lot of bacteria and a lot of chemicals. It is dangerous for anybody to touch it. The other danger is that a lot of people in that area have wells where they pull their water right out of the ground and there is sweage leaking in it," Marc Ellinger said.

The statute of open sewers says the County Prosecuting Attorney has to file criminal charges or file civil action.

Ellinger said the Cole County Prosecutting Attorney, Mark Richardson refuses to fix the problem and refuses to give an explanation. Ellinger quoted Richardson saying "the problem will go away on its own."

When KOMU 8 News called Richardson, there was no answer and the doors to his office were locked. KOMU 8 News also spoke to a neighbor who refused to go on camera for security purposes. She said the problem has been going on for quite some time. She told us that the neighbor behind the property moved away because they were fed up with the problem.

Ellinger said they have taken every measure they can think of to solve the problem and will take higher measures if need be. That could include getting the Attorney General or Department of Natural Resources involved.

