Cole County's New Jail

Some who spoke at the meeting said providing downtown property for a jail will stunt the city's growth. However, the committee and the sheriff's department said downtown's central location and its access to major roads makes it ideal.

"We need a new jail and we need a new sheriff's office attached to it," said Sheriff Greg White. "By statute, it needs to be in the corporate limits of the county seat which is Jefferson City, so there's somewhat of a limitation there."

Steve Waters, comittee chairman, added, "There are issues of where to locate the prison, how to fund the prison. I guess those could be controversial issues, but we feel like that's the best scenario that we could come up with and it really is needed. So, there really shouldn't be any controversy."

On Thursday, the subcommittee will review comments from the meeting and send its recommendations to the Cole County Commission, which will decide where the new jail will be. The committee proposed paying for the jail with a five-eighths cent sales tax.