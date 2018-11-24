Cole County Scam Involves Jury Duty Hoax

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department reported Monday it has received complaints of a phone scam involving jury duty.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspects are calling people and identifying themselves as a Cole County deputy. The suspects then tell the victims that they missed jury duty and have to pay $850 with money orders.

Cole County Captain John Wheeler said people should call the Cole County Sheriff's Department if they believe they are the victim of this scam.