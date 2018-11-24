Cole County Sends Out New Voter ID Cards

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Clerk's Office mailed out new voter ID cards to all registered voters Monday.

The office wants all active voters in the county to destroy their old blue voter cards and now begin using the new cards for the next election.

The Cole County Clerk's Office said anyone who does not receive their new card by May 15 should contact the clerk's office at 573-634-9101 or www.colecounty.org/clerk.

Cole County also said voters should check the spelling of their name and address on the card. If there are errors voters should fix them and send the card back to the office as soon as possible. If the voter's name changed, the office said that person must provide their new name and signature.