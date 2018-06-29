Cole County Sheriff Responds to Burglary in Eugene

EUGENE - Cole County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary at Redfield Golf Course around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a large amount of cash was taken, and that the robbery happened sometime between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $500 reward for information which leads to an arrest.