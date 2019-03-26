Cole County Sheriff's Office seizes $20,000 in steroids
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Office said they seized $20,000 in illegal steroids during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
A sheriff's deputy stopped a car for an expired vehicle registration on Highway 54 near Brown Road. During the traffic stop, authorities found syringes and $20,000 worth of anabolic steroids without a prescription.
Authorities say the subject was booked at the Cole County Jail for felony posession of a controlled substance. The subject posted a $5,000 bond.
