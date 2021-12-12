JEFFERSON CITY — On Sunday Harold Faughn, coordinator for Cole County Toys for Tots, announced this year's collection efforts resulted in nearly 2,000 toys for local families in need this season.
The collection was a partnership among the entire county, including Cole County EMS and other county agencies, the Hooligan Charitable Riding Group and other private donors.
"From a department standpoint I couldn't be more proud," said Eric Hoy, chief of the Cole County EMS. "Our department staff have donated 383 toys for Toys for Tots."
According to Faughn, children who receive a gift through the program often donate back to the collection when they become adults. It's a ripple effect organizers are very proud of.
"We want to thank everybody so much," said Faughn. "We really do guys. Because this is real. These children are real, and these toys are going to help tremendously, whether a child on Christmas day has a smile or a tear. That's a fact, and it makes a difference."
Cole County Toys for Tots will partner with other community organizations, like the Salvation Army or local schools, to distribute the toys to those in need.