Cole County woman dies after being struck by Amtrak
CENTERTOWN — A Cole County woman is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kelly Stevens, 46, died after being struck by an Amtrak train while walking on the train tracks Wednesday morning.
The report states Stevens was walking eastbound in the middle of the train tracks around 11:08 a.m, when she was struck by the front of the Amtrak train.
Stevens was reported dead on the scene at 11:47 a.m. by the Cole County medical examiner.
This is MSHP Troop F's 13th fatality for July and 47th for the year.
