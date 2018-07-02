Coleman to Run for State Auditor

The 51-year-old St. Louis senator is the second Democrat to enter the race. Coleman confirmed her intentions today in an interview with The Associated Press. She says an official announcement will come sometime later. Last month, Buchanan County Auditor Susan Montee became the first Democrat to announce her candidacy to replace incumbent Claire McCaskill. McCaskill is not seeking re-election because she is challenging Republican Senator Jim Talent. Two Republicans also have already entered next year's auditor's race. They are House member Jack Jackson and Senator John Loudon -- both from suburban St. Louis.